Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 114,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 153,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 99.5% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

