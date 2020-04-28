Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,029 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $496.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.