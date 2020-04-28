EXMR FDN Hits One Day Volume of $6,789.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $161,898.23 and $6,789.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.04431000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00062936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012967 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011219 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.