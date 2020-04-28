FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 418,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,201. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts predict that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

