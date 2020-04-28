First American Trust FSB Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. 17,235,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

