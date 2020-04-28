First American Trust FSB Purchases 1,664 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,405. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

