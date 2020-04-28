First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 296,312 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.66% of First Republic Bank worth $91,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. 18,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

