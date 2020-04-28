Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 440,090 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,090 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Schlumberger worth $172,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,224,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,442,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

