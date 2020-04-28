Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,563 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $601,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. 3,270,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock valued at $160,234,571. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

