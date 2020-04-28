Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48,721.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298,901 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Stryker worth $216,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.27. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

