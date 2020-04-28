Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Paypal worth $670,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.14. 9,188,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,578. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.