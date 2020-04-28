Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $213,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. 46,397,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,432,902. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

