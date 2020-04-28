Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DFP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

