Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 25,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.