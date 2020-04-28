Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd alerts:

FLC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 68,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.