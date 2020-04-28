Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

