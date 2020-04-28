FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

FMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. 735,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,855. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

