FMC (FMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

