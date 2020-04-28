FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of FNCB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 1,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. FNCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

