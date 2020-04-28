Foraco International (FAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.86 million for the quarter.

FAR remained flat at $C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.45. Foraco International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

