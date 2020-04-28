Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Short Interest Update

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $1,693,969. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

