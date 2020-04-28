Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

Shares of FBHS opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

