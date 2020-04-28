Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 455,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

