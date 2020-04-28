Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits One Day Volume of $85,890.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $85,890.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00010558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Kucoin, Binance and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.37 or 0.02498180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00209804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.