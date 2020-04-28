Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,885. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

