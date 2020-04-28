Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of GDDY opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

