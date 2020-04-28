Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 953,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,847. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48.

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

