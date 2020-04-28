Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

