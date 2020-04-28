Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 91,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,716. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

