Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GTIM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GTIM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,970. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of Good Times Restaurants worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

