GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0361 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $123,424.51 and approximately $959.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.02485594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00211076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

