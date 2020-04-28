Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,872 ($24.63).

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRG shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, with a total value of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).

LON:GRG opened at GBX 17.73 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,677.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,029.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

