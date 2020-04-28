GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 120,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.