Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.30-3.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.