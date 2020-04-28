Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 35,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

