Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $352,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 8,177,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,642. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

