Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

NYSE HOG traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 11,994,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,688. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

