Head to Head Analysis: Centogene (CNTG) & The Competition

Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Centogene to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centogene and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centogene Competitors 238 821 1019 71 2.43

Centogene currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Centogene’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Centogene Competitors -116.39% -70.87% -27.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centogene and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million -$23.36 million -12.78 Centogene Competitors $985.62 million $50.20 million 37.76

Centogene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Centogene rivals beat Centogene on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

