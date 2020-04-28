Head to Head Contrast: Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) vs. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FibroGen and Entasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 3 3 0 2.50 Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

FibroGen presently has a consensus target price of $50.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.15%. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 330.71%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than FibroGen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Entasis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $256.58 million 13.60 -$76.97 million ($0.89) -44.02 Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 5.07 -$43.85 million ($3.33) -0.80

Entasis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -30.00% -13.35% -8.85% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -77.79% -66.93%

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats FibroGen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

