Head to Head Survey: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Independence (NYSE:IHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Globe Life pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independence is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Globe Life and Independence, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 3 1 1 0 1.60 Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globe Life currently has a consensus target price of $86.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Independence.

Volatility & Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Independence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.32% 10.63% 2.96% Independence 3.31% 6.04% 2.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and Independence’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.99 $760.79 million $6.75 12.42 Independence $374.45 million 1.03 $12.40 million N/A N/A

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Independence shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Independence shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globe Life beats Independence on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

