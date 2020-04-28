Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Volume Tops $6.03 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $134.02 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,980,786,232 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

