HeroNode Price Down 74.2% Over Last Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $37,606.93 and $53.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Token Store, LBank and Bibox.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

