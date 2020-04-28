Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,231. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

