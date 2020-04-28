HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,729 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Laffer Investments increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Eaton by 45.1% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 49,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. 2,062,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.