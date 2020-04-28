Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $809.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $15,701,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 402,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

