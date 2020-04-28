Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.63. 5,075,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.95. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

