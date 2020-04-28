Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NEE stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,129. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.63 and a 200 day moving average of $242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

