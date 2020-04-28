Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

