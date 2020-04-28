Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 20,384 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

