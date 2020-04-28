Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,243 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. 1,779,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

